After LSR Student, Now JMC Student Alleges Being Hit By Semen-Filled Balloon



Students & teachers of Jesus and Mary College protest outside Police Headquarters in #Delhi over the incident of semen-filled balloons being thrown at women. pic.twitter.com/JRz46iga52

— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

After an Instagram post of an LSR student stating that she was hit by a semen-filled balloon went viral, another incident of 'Holi hooliganism' has come to light. This time, it's a student of Jesus and Mary college who has shared a similar incident on Facebook.The student of JMC wrote,In the days leading up to Holi, every year, reports of women getting hit by water balloons are filed in the police stations all across Delhi.‘Bura Na Mano Holi Hai'. Every year, on the pretext of this phrase, men take liberties with women in the name of celebrations.naIn the wake of these incidents, the Women’s Development Cell of Lady Sri Ram College is also organizing an emergency meeting. According to the reports, Amita Yadav, LSR Student’s Union president, said, “The police have been contacted and patrolling around the college has been increased. A mobile number given by the police has been widely circulated among students. Students are being urged to lodge their complaints.”On the occasion of Holi, many women all across Delhi are confined to their homes for fear that they would be harassed. “A festival that is supposed to celebrate the end of evil has resulted in a new form of hell for women every year”, said Gurmehar Kaur, who is a student of LSR as well as a social activist.