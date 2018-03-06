After its probe into 9 Jallikattu events, PETA all set to release findings

The PETA on Tuesday said that it would release the findings of its investigation into the recent nine Jallikattu events. It will then submit the same to the Supreme Court.The animal rights body claimed that the findings proved there was cruelty towards bulls and disregard for human life.Photo: AP (File)In a statement, they said "PETA India documented the cruelty which was observed during events in four districts of the state (Tamil Nadu) between January 14 and 28, 2018, in detail in a report and in photographs and video footage,"PETA further added, “The video shows that bulls were "hit, whipped and poked" with metal and wooden sticks inside the 'vaadi vaasal', and their tails were "twisted and yanked" to force them to run towards the "menacing" crowd”The organisation claimed that bulls' nose ropes were roughly yanked, causing their nostrils to bleed while they fled onto village streets, injuring spectators and even mauling them to death.It also said that it plans to submit these findings in the Supreme Court in support of its ongoing case challenging the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, which permits Jallikattu in the state."Year after year, investigation after investigation reveals the same thing: deliberate cruelty, injury, and deaths are inherent in Jallikattu, and no amount of regulation can change that, which is why the Supreme Court had banned it in the first place.PETA India's CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate said "India's true culture is one of kindness to cattle and respect for life not forming a violent mob to bully terrified animals,".PETA India said that since Tamil Nadu began allowing Jallikattu in 2017, at least 26 humans, including a police officer and a teenager, have been killed, and more than 2,500 reportedly injured.