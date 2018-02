After Anupam Kher, Now Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter Account Hacked

Our teams are working to resolve an issue affecting a small number of Indian users. We will notify affected account holders directly. Reminder: do not click on links in DMs coming from unknown accounts. For security advice & best practice, read here: https://t.co/Wb8g07EjfD

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 6, 2018



Thank you @TwitterIndia for you prompt action and help.



— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 7, 2018



Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually ????. All sorted out now and back to normal. Well.... As normal as it can get. ????

Thank you for your concern.



— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 7, 2018







To every one on twitter: please don’t open any link sent on your direct messages, however genuine they appear. That is the tool hackers are using to hack into your account. Please share this message with as many people as you can. Thanks. ????



— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018



I AM BACK.????. Thank you @TwitterIndia for your fantastic and efficient handling of my twitter account getting hacked. Thank you friends & members of the media for alerting me in Los Angles in the middle of the night. As for hackers : I LOVE INDIA. भारत माता की जय।???????????????? pic.twitter.com/qGtMRLLSKo



— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2018

Actor Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account was on Wednesday hacked by pro-Pakistani Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim, which had earlier hacked veteran actor Anupam Kher's Twitter account.As a result of the hacking, the verification tick on Abhishek's Twitter account vanished, and his cover photograph featured a missile that read "Ayyildiz Tim" in chalk. Abhishek's profile also had several tweets in Turkish.Twitter said in an official post:On Tuesday, it emerged that the Twitter accounts of Anupam, RSS leader and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and senior Indian journalist and Member of Parliament Swapan Dasgupta were hacked.After his account was restored, Anupam sent out an advisory to his followers.