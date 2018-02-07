 After Anupam Kher, Now Abhishek Bachchan’s Twitter Account Hacked
As a result of the hacking, the verification tick on Abhishek's Twitter account vanished, and his cover photograph featured a missile that read "Ayyildiz Tim" in chalk.

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 08:45 PM
Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter account was on Wednesday hacked by pro-Pakistani Turkish cyber army Ayyildiz Tim, which had earlier hacked veteran actor Anupam Kher's Twitter account.

As a result of the hacking, the verification tick on Abhishek's Twitter account vanished, and his cover photograph featured a missile that read "Ayyildiz Tim" in chalk. Abhishek's profile also had several tweets in Turkish.

Twitter said in an official post:





After his account was restored, Abhishek posted two cheeky tweets and thanked Twitter India







On Tuesday, it emerged that the Twitter accounts of Anupam, RSS leader and BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and senior Indian journalist and Member of Parliament Swapan Dasgupta were hacked.

After his account was restored, Anupam sent out an advisory to his followers.







 

