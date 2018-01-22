 China, Get Ready! After Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Set To Debut In China With 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • China, Get Ready! After Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Set To Debut In China With 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

China, Get Ready! After Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Set To Debut In China With 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

This marks the 'Sultan' star's debut at the Chinese box office with over 8000 screens.

By: || Updated: 22 Jan 2018 03:13 PM
China, Get Ready! After Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Set To Debut In China With 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Mumbai: China, get ready for Salman Khan! Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is all set to release in China on March 2.

This marks the 'Sultan' star's debut at the Chinese box office with over 8000 screens.

After Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar managed to impress the Chinese audience, it's now Bhai's turn to mesmerize them.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement and even shared the official poster for the Chinese market.





The Kabir Khan-directorial is already a blockbuster in India and will release in China three years after its worldwide release.

Superstar Aamir Khan garners massive fandom in the neighbouring country. His films 'Dangal', 'PK' and 'Secret Superstar' have received tremendous response from the nation.

Will Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' be able to recreate the same magic like it did in India?

(With ANI inputs)

For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Like Always! Ranveer Singh Steals The Limelight With His Quirky Outfit At 63rd Filmfare Awards

trending now

VIDEO
WATCH FULL : Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of 21st January, 2018
VIDEO
Mob gets uncontrollable at Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary's ...
VIDEO
Enough of fights amid India-Pak, let us fight against ...