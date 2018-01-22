China, Get Ready! After Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Set To Debut In China With 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'







Salman Khan debuts in China... Eros International in association with China’s E Stars Films Ltd to release #BajrangiBhaijaan in China on 2 March 2018... Dubbed in Chinese... Will open across 8000+ screens there... Official poster for the Chinese market: pic.twitter.com/xkxg7fWM9Q

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2018

China, get ready for Salman Khan! Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is all set to release in China on March 2.This marks the 'Sultan' star's debut at the Chinese box office with over 8000 screens.After Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar managed to impress the Chinese audience, it's now Bhai's turn to mesmerize them.Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement and even shared the official poster for the Chinese market.The Kabir Khan-directorial is already a blockbuster in India and will release in China three years after its worldwide release.Superstar Aamir Khan garners massive fandom in the neighbouring country. His films 'Dangal', 'PK' and 'Secret Superstar' have received tremendous response from the nation.Will Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' be able to recreate the same magic like it did in India?(With ANI inputs)