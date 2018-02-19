 Actor Sumeet Raghavan asks Mumbai police for help after man masturbates infront of his wife
Actor Sumeet Raghavan asks Mumbai police for help after man masturbates infront of his wife

In his tweet, the actor mentioned that an unidentified man masturbated in front of his wife in Vile Parle

Updated: 19 Feb 2018 06:55 PM
Source: Twitter

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, actor Sumeet Raghavan on Monday posted a tweet tagging Mumbai police, in which he reported that an unidentified man masturbated in front of his wife in Mumbai's Vile Parle.

In his tweet, he mentioned that a driver wearing a grey suit in white BMW, the number of which ends with the digits 1985 masturbated in front of his wife in Virle Parle East.





Coming into an action the police soon reverted to the online complaint and asked for a written complaint from his wife. The police have also registered a molestation case against the unidentified man.

The police are now going through the CCTV footages of the area.





The actor later tweeted that the man should be arrested soon as he might have targetted the others too in past.





Netizens came up in support of Sumeet Raghavan for bringing up the case to light.











