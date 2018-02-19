Actor Sumeet Raghavan asks Mumbai police for help after man masturbates infront of his wife



A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits@MumbaiPolice

We have followed you. Please DM your contact details.

Thanks pandey.. Need to find that bastard. There are school girls too. That bastard must have done this to them as well.. https://t.co/dA3hlSVhil

Good Sumeet Dada.. you brought up this case .. more power to you and Chinmayee .. I certainly believe @MumbaiPolice will do the needful

Oh god.. He should be punished as soon as possible

Sheeey this is what happening such a disgusting incident in Mumbai.... I hope n I being a human request police please catch that person n show him how to behave with women that too in public place ...????????????????????????... He can't be safe anymore police will arrest him soon.

In a bizarre incident, actor Sumeet Raghavan on Monday posted a tweet tagging Mumbai police, in which he reported that an unidentified man masturbated in front of his wife in Mumbai's Vile Parle.In his tweet, he mentioned that a driver wearing a grey suit in white BMW, the number of which ends with the digits 1985 masturbated in front of his wife in Virle Parle East.Coming into an action the police soon reverted to the online complaint and asked for a written complaint from his wife. The police have also registered a molestation case against the unidentified man.The police are now going through the CCTV footages of the area.The actor later tweeted that the man should be arrested soon as he might have targetted the others too in past.Netizens came up in support of Sumeet Raghavan for bringing up the case to light.