Aamir Khan Accepts 'PadMan Challenge', Poses With Sanitary Pad. See Pic

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan on Friday accepted the #PadManChallenge, sharing on social media a photograph in which he holds up a sanitary pad.



The actor also challenged superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and megastar Amitabh Bachchan to complete the challenge by holding a sanitary napkin and sharing a photograph."Copy, paste this and Challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad. Here I am Challenging Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan," Aamir added.Twinkle prteviously had posted her own picture and passed the challenge on to Aamir, actress Shabana Azmi and industrialist Harsh Goenka.The challenge comes close on the heels of the release of, a film revolving around menstrual cycles. Directed by R. Balki, it stars Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.