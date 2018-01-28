 Aadhaar chosen Oxford Hindi dictionary's word of 2017, netizens can't stop laughing
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TRENDING NEWS
  • Aadhaar chosen Oxford Hindi dictionary's word of 2017, netizens can't stop laughing

Aadhaar chosen Oxford Hindi dictionary's word of 2017, netizens can't stop laughing

The announcement was made at a session "Oxford Dictionaries' Hindi Word of the Year" during the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

By: || Updated: 28 Jan 2018 03:50 PM
Aadhaar chosen Oxford Hindi dictionary's word of 2017, netizens can't stop laughing

(Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Oxford Dictionaries has chosen 'Aadhaar' as the Hindi word of 2017. The word gained popularity due to Aadhaar card, which was in news last year and is likely to remain in highlight this year as well.
The announcement was made at a session "Oxford Dictionaries' Hindi Word of the Year" during the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival on January 27.

 



It was indeed a tough journey

Well, Aadhaar's journey of reaching Oxford dictionary was never a cake walk, it faced strong challenges from rival words like 'Mitron', 'Notebandi', 'Gau-Rakshak' and 'Bahubali' which created a buzz almost entire year.

While Indians are still busy in connecting everything they have with Aadhaar cards, they managed to take out their time to burst laughter on the social media with a plethora of funny reactions.

 






Some are taking a jibe at the biometric authentication system by saying that Aadhaar has been successfully linked to Oxford while others are simply cheering the move with some really satirical tweets. Check it out

 

























 















For TRENDING NEWS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story This video of bikers caught between tigers will send shiver down your spines

trending now

INDIA
'School Chalo Abhiyan' yields good results in MP: Shivraj ...
VIDEO
After suspended from Biju Janata Dal, Odisha MP Jay ...
VIDEO
We always had trust on each other, Virat Kohli ...