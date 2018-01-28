Aadhaar chosen Oxford Hindi dictionary's word of 2017, netizens can't stop laughing



After reviewing the hundreds of public suggestions received, and consulting the opinions of an advisory panel of language experts, Oxford Dictionaries has chosen its first ever Hindi Word of the Year: aadhaar.#HWOTY https://t.co/wPy7kCo94r

The first-ever Oxford Dictionaries Hindi Word of the Year is... AADHAAR!



Find out more about the choice: https://t.co/9R3UwOKhJU #HWOTY pic.twitter.com/I5eITTL45b



Mitron would have been dope! ????????



Time to link Oxford dictionary with your #Aadhaar cardhttps://t.co/TWthwjUNWz



#ForRecordSake

'Aadhaar' defeats 'mitron' to be Oxford dictionary's Hindi word of 2017.



It's funny when even Oxford links the "Aadhaar" to the dictionary! #aadhaar #thenewoxfordword

????????????????????, Now all “Burn The Aadhar” folks will burn Oxford Dictionary? https://t.co/PenuzejEcw



Oxford Dictionaries has chosenas the Hindi word of 2017. The word gained popularity due to Aadhaar card, which was in news last year and is likely to remain in highlight this year as well.The announcement was made at a session "Oxford Dictionaries' Hindi Word of the Year" during the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival on January 27.Well, Aadhaar's journey of reaching Oxford dictionary was never a cake walk, it faced strong challenges from rival words like 'Mitron', 'Notebandi', 'Gau-Rakshak' and 'Bahubali' which created a buzz almost entire year.While Indians are still busy in connecting everything they have with Aadhaar cards, they managed to take out their time to burst laughter on the social media with a plethora of funny reactions.Some are taking a jibe at the biometric authentication system by saying that Aadhaar has been successfully linked to Oxford while others are simply cheering the move with some really satirical tweets. Check it out