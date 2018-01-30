A 'Super Blue Blood Moon' Eclipse Is Coming On The 31st January. Don't Miss It!



What do you get when you have a supermoon, which also happens to be the 2nd full Moon of the month, passing through Earth's shadow during a total lunar eclipse? A Super Blue Blood Moon! Catch this lunar trifecta coming our way on Jan. 31:

Tomorrow evening is the #SuperBlueBloodMoon, a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Supermoon = moon's closest point to earth.

Blue moon = second full moon of the month.

Blood moon = total lunar eclipse making the moon look red.

This combination last happened on March 31, 1866

The total lunar eclipse on Wednesday would be visible from India with the moon taking a red brown glow, also called the "Blood Moon", said M Birla Science Centre's Director, BG Sidharth.During the lunar eclipse, the earth comes exactly between the sun and the moon and the earth's shadow falls on the moon."If the three are almost exactly on the same line, we have a total lunar eclipse. Even during a total lunar eclipse, some of the suns rays get refracted through the earths atmosphere and strike the moon, which thereby takes on a low brown red glow which is what will happen on January 31st. Some people call this the Blood Moon."The total lunar eclipse, which can be seen from everywhere in India, begins at 5.20 pm with what is called the partial shadow or penumbra of the earth's shadow striking the moon, a release from the centre said."A slight sliver of the moon first gets covered in what is called the umbra, the total shadow, and slowly this spreads for several minutes. After that, it will recede and in an hours time, that is around 7.25 pm, the main part of the eclipse would be over," the release said.The release informed that this would be the second full moon in the month and it is often called the "Blue Moon". It said that the positions and distances of the moon and the earth, relative to the sun on this occasion, were such that the moon would appear slightly bigger (about 10 per cent or more) and a little brighter on this day."Such a circumstance is called a Super Moon. What this means is that there may be slightly higher tides in rivers and seas that day but nothing very alarming," the release said.The release informed that superstitious beliefs, like not eating anything during a total lunar eclipse, have no scientific basis whatsoever.