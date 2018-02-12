A hug is all you need! Know the health benefits of a good hug



Hugging your partner/lover could lower his or her blood pressure and calm them down



Hugs are perfect for relieving stress and calming a troubled mind. When we embrace, we immediately reduce the amount of the stress hormone cortisol produced in our bodies.



Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley believe that this loving feeling could have anti-aging benefits too.



Holding a hug for an extended time lifts one's serotonin levels, elevating mood and creating happiness.



The nurturing touch of a hug instills a sense of trust and confidence and also alleviates the feelings of loneliness and anxiety..



A hug can release tension in the body by combating pain and improving your blood circulation.



It helps strengthen the immune system and helps balance out the nervous system as well.



Hugs help soothe individuals' irrational fears and boosts self-esteem.



Nothing spells love and affection better than a huge bear hug! While a good hug makes us all warm inside, they actually do more than just make us feel good. It is so because human touch is the most powerful therapy in this world. So, on this Hug Day, know all that a hug can do.Even researchers vouch for its immense health benefits:Need more reasons? We don't think so! So, go grab those special people in your life and give them a huge bear hug.