A hug is all you need! Know the health benefits of a good hug

Even researchers vouch for its immense health benefits:
- Hugging your partner/lover could lower his or her blood pressure and calm them down
- Hugs are perfect for relieving stress and calming a troubled mind. When we embrace, we immediately reduce the amount of the stress hormone cortisol produced in our bodies.
- Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley believe that this loving feeling could have anti-aging benefits too.
- Holding a hug for an extended time lifts one's serotonin levels, elevating mood and creating happiness.
- The nurturing touch of a hug instills a sense of trust and confidence and also alleviates the feelings of loneliness and anxiety..
- A hug can release tension in the body by combating pain and improving your blood circulation.
- It helps strengthen the immune system and helps balance out the nervous system as well.
- Hugs help soothe individuals' irrational fears and boosts self-esteem.
Need more reasons? We don't think so! So, go grab those special people in your life and give them a huge bear hug.
First Published: 12 Feb 2018 05:15 PM