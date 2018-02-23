Heartening! In a First, Haryana Khap Body Asks Women Not To Wear 'Ghoonghat'

This is for the first time that such a Khap body has taken such a decision.
The Malik Gathwala Khap, one of the largest and most influential in Haryana, pronounced this decision at Sonepat’s Gohana town during an event organised to mark the birth anniversary of its ancestral leader on Monday evening.
Baljeet Malik, 66, chief of Malik Gathwala Khap said, “Time has come to end the age-old traditions that are not relevant today. Expecting women to remain confined under veils is foolishness. It blocks their vision and does not let them breathe properly. Happiness and peace come to those houses where daughters-in-law are loved like real daughters.”
The Khap said that women can keep the scarf on their heads to show their respect towards elders.
First Published: 23 Feb 2018 08:39 AM