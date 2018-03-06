A 4.4-Foot Crocodile Found In Drain Near Construction Site In Mumbai's Mulund



Yogi Hills, Mulund West.



Yes, it's true! Late on Sunday night, a 4.4-foot-long marsh crocodile was rescued from a drain near a construction site in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Mulund.Residents of a housing complex first spotted it in the afternoon around 3 pm. They then called the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) who were able to locate the crocodile. However, it took forest officials and 15 members from the rescue group around seven hours to capture the 8.8 kg reptile into the nets .Forest officials were surprised to find that the reptile was so close to human habitat and water. Pawan Sharma, RAWW president said that they suspect that the crocodile may have pushed itself into the drainage system during the last monsoon and it survived all the time in the drain.The officials released the crocodile into its natural habitat after it was examined by a local veterinarian.