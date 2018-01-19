 9 more cities have been selected for ‘Smart City’ mission, Here’s the full list
9 more cities have been selected for ‘Smart City’ mission, Here’s the full list

The number of cities picked under the project now stands at 99.

Updated: 19 Jan 2018 06:52 PM
PTI

New Delhi: Three cities of Uttar Pradesh are among nine chosen in the latest round of the Centre's flagship Smart City Mission, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said today.





The number of cities picked under the project now stands at 99. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects.

The nine cities chosen in the fourth round are --


  • Bareilly, Moradabad and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh,

  • Erode in Tamil Nadu,

  • Bihar Sharif in Bihar,

  • Silvasa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli,

  • Diu in Daman and Diu,

  • Kavarati in Lakshdweep

  • Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.



Puri said about 3,000 projects costing Rs 1,40,000 crore were being implemented under the scheme.





First Published:
