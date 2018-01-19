9 more cities have been selected for ‘Smart City’ mission, Here’s the full list

LIVE: Union Minister @HardeepSPuri announces the list of nine new #SmartCities, which have emerged winners in Round 4
1 Silvassa
2 Erode
3 Diu
4 Biharsharif
5 Bareilly
6 Itanagar
7 Moradabad
8 Saharanpur
9 Kavaratti
The number of cities picked under the project now stands at 99. Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects.
Puri said about 3,000 projects costing Rs 1,40,000 crore were being implemented under the scheme.
"The 9 cities selected have proposed an investment of ₹12,824 crore, of which ₹10,639 crore would be in Area Based Development (ABD) initiatives and ₹2,185 crore for Pan City initiatives, impacting 35.3 lakh persons living in these areas." - MoS H&UA @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/wEcpe1sCob
