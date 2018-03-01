5 Times When UP Shia Waqf Board Chairperson Waseem Rizvi Sparked Controversy



UP Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizwi on Wednesday sparked a new debate. In his controversial statement, he said that Muslim community should hand over nine mosques across states including UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, to Hindus because they were built by Mughals after razing temples. No doubt, his statement has invited the wrath of Muslims across the country.But this is not the first time when Rizvi infuriated Muslim groups, here is a look at some of his controversial statementsEarlier this month he grabbed the headlines when he said that Muslims who are against building Ram temple in Ayodhya “must go to Pakistan and Bangladesh.”In January, Rizvi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to shut down madrasas. According to him, these religious education institutions bred “terrorists”. As per reports, he also said that these institutions brainwash poor Muslim children and run their business of donations from across the world.In November 2017, Rizvi irked Muslim groups when he said that the Shia Waqf Board is in favor of the construction of grand Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.Unlike other Muslim groups, he was always against triple talaq. When the center proposed a draft bill on triple talaq he urged the government that instead of three years, as proposed by the government, the offender should be imprisoned for a period of 10 years for giving instant divorce.Not just this, in October 2017 when Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath's government proposed the construction of Lord Ram's great statue in Ayodhya, Rizvi proposed that his board will gift ten silver arrows to the 100-meter tall statue.