25 Holi messages that you can send to your friends and family this Holi



A Colourful Message To A Colourful Person,

For A Colourful Holi Day,In A Colourful Way By Sms,

As A Pray,That The Colourful Ray, Forever Stay !





My best wishes are always with you

I wish this Holi may bring lots of

Everlasting happiness to your life,

Just like true colours never fed up.

Happy Holi !!!





Moments Of Holi Are To Be Celebrated Together

So That The Memories Can Be Relished Later

These Are The Memories I Wish To Live With Forever

Have A Wonderful And Colorful Holi.





Celebrating The Colors Of Our Beautiful Relationship,

I Wish You And Your Family All The Bright Hues Of Life.

Have A Colourful Holi !





As colours decorates the holi occasion,

May God bless you

With lots of success and prosperity

To decorate your whole life.

Happy Holi !!!



6. May God gift you all the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of love and all other colors you want to paint in your life.

*Happy Holi*



Bright colors, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi.

Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi.

*Happy Holi*





Holi spread colours to everyone’s life

But teachers spread true knowledge in our life.

*Happy Holi Sir*



9.As flowers would not be beautiful, If they have no colors

Life too would be unhappy, If there is no happiness and joy.

*Happy Holi*



A Touch Of Green I Send To U,

A Drop Of Blue To Cool The Hue,

A Tinge Of Red For Warmth and

Zest For A Colorful Holi!

*Happy & Colorful Holi*





May God paint the canvas Of your life with the most beautiful colours, sprinkles, peace, luck, success and joy at every step. Wish You A Very Colourful And Happy Holi !!!





A true and caring relation doesn't have to speak loud, a soft sms is just enough to express the heartiest feelings.

Enjoy the festival of Holi with lots of fun.





Even though I am far away from you on the happy occasion of Holi, all my thoughts and good wishes are with you. Have a wonderful Holi.



A little wish for you on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May you always be healthy, contented and happy. Wishing you and your family a happy Holi.



Red = Power

Green= Prosperity

Orange= Passion

Pink= Love

Blue= Loyalty

Gold= Richness

Wishing you a colourful and vivacious Holi!





I will put all the colors on your face on this Holi and I'm praying to God to add more colors to your beautiful life. Happy Holi!



17. All the colors of Holi remind me of your smile. I hope you will enjoy this Holi with smile. Happy Holi!

18. All are child inside and festival will bring out the child in us. So, lets celebrate the color festival. Happy Holi!

A true relation doesn’t have to speak. A beautiful smile and greetings is just enough to express the feelings. Happy Holi.

20. Holi is not only about colours and sweets. It reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that 'Truth and Humanity are invincible forces in the Universe'.

Holi is not only about colours and sweets. It reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that 'Truth and Humanity are invincible forces in the Universe'.