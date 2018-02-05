Actors Kinshuk Mahajn and Sana Amin Sheikh to quit this Zee TV show ?

According to a report of TellyBuzz, the lead actors Sana Amin Sheikh and Kinshuk Mahajan have left the show. The show was still in its infant stage and we wonder what turn will it take after this major exit.
The reason behind their action is still not revealed.
Sana took to social media to express how much she will miss the show.
Check her post here:
She also posted her last selfie with the team:
Our last selfie... :* love to all... all the fan Pages.. and all the admirers who adored aarav & shuchi in the serial Bhootu.. 3.2.18
A post shared by Sana Amin Sheikh (@sanaaminsheikh) on
Sana did mention that it will mark the beginning of a new chapter for her.
Kinshuk is apparently busy with his family.
photo courtesy pari hasija thanks pb for these cool pics
A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on
Happy lohri from all of us to all of you ????????
A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on
The fans and the team will definitely miss them.