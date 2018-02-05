Actors Kinshuk Mahajn and Sana Amin Sheikh to quit this Zee TV show ?







Mummy's boy ????????????????

A post shared by Kinshuk Mahajan (@mahajankinshuk17) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:14am PST





In a shocking news for the fans of Zee TV show Bhootu, the lead actors of the show are making an exit from the show.According to a report of TellyBuzz, the lead actors Sana Amin Sheikh and Kinshuk Mahajan have left the show. The show was still in its infant stage and we wonder what turn will it take after this major exit.The reason behind their action is still not revealed.Sana took to social media to express how much she will miss the show.Check her post here:She also posted her last selfie with the team:Sana did mention that it will mark the beginning of a new chapter for her.Kinshuk is apparently busy with his family.The fans and the team will definitely miss them.