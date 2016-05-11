'YHM' actor breaks his silence on Kamya's 'I still love Karan Patel' remark

TV actress Kamya Punjabi created a stir few days ago by publicly displaying love for ex-beau Karan Patel at Box Cricket League.Kamya had hugged Karan at the Box Cricket League and told media that love doesn’t change with seasons for her or according to family’s convenience. I have and will always love Karan Patel.Now a leading daily TOI buzzed the TV heartthrob to get his reaction on ex-girlfriend Kamya’s feelings.While talking about Kamya’s statement, the ‘YHM’ star said, “I respect people’s feelings when they say they love me, but it is completely their choice of expression and I am alien to it. People have a right to express but that’s it. Whatever I may have said in reply was only in the show’s context and nothing else. Kamya and I bump into each other at social dos or at work and we exchange greetings with a smile. That’s where it ends. We are not the best of friends.”