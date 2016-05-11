 'YHM' actor breaks his silence on Kamya's 'I still love Karan Patel' remark
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • 'YHM' actor breaks his silence on Kamya's 'I still love Karan Patel' remark

'YHM' actor breaks his silence on Kamya's 'I still love Karan Patel' remark

By: || Updated: 11 May 2016 10:35 PM
'YHM' actor breaks his silence on Kamya's 'I still love Karan Patel' remark
New Delhi: TV actress Kamya Punjabi created a stir few days ago by publicly displaying love for ex-beau Karan Patel at Box Cricket League.

Kamya had hugged Karan at the Box Cricket League and told media that love doesn’t change with seasons for her or according to family’s convenience. I have and will always love Karan Patel.

Now a leading daily TOI buzzed the TV heartthrob to get his reaction on ex-girlfriend Kamya’s feelings.

READ: This is how wife Ankita reacted after Kamya Punjabi expressed love for Karan Patel

While talking about Kamya’s statement, the ‘YHM’ star said, “I respect people’s feelings when they say they love me, but it is completely their choice of expression and I am alien to it. People have a right to express but that’s it. Whatever I may have said in reply was only in the show’s context and nothing else. Kamya and I bump into each other at social dos or at work and we exchange greetings with a smile. That’s where it ends. We are not the best of friends.”

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

INDIA
TDP announces candidates for RS elections
VIDEO
Shami may fly to Kolkata to meet wife Hasin ...
VIDEO
Fans reach this TV actor's house to see a ...