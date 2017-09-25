 YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI’s Pooja Joshi FLAUNTS her BABY BUMP in maternity shoot
Pooja Joshi aka Varsha is going to become mother.

New Delhi: Popular TV actress Pooja Joshi is currently off from in Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ and the reason is that actress is pregnant with her first child and is on maternity leave.

Actress plays the role ‘Varsha’ on the show and is in her 7th trimester. Pooja is expecting her first baby with husband Manish Arora. Although actress is not much active on social media but recently she has a maternity photoshoot with husband Manish Arora and looks simple yet gorgeous.

Pooja was wearing Pink-white colored gown and her husband Manish Arora wore rust colored trousers teamed up with light blue denim shirt.

Check out these pictures:

Actress got married to her boyfriend Manish Arora in year 2015. Her husband is a non-industry person.All the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was present on Pooja’s marriage. The then lead actress Hina Khan also shared the pictures from her wedding.We are sure that Pooja and Manish too have started preparations for their little munchkin.

Congratulations to this lovely couple.

