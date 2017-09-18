YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Gaurav Wadhwa to enter the show







No one else can heal you The way you heal yourself, that is your own special magic ☺️ @_akkicreations_

While waiting for the rain to stop 😉



Whoever is trying to bring you down,is already below you.. 🤺 #actorslife #mumbai #gauravwadhwa #gogusquad #stayhumble #stayhealthy



ISS TASVEEER KA SARA SHREY JATA HAI @kreetikasharma9210 KO 😂😂😂😂 Khush ab ? 😜

Faith,it makes things possible,not easy 👌🏻



: Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is in news from last few days. The hectic wedding sequence of Naksh-Keerti (Rishi Dev-Mohena Kumari) is keeping the actors on their toes.Well the latest news we hear is that a new actor is going to enter the show. TV actor Gaurav Wadhwa who was last seen in Colors TV show ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki’ is all set to bring some twist in the show.According to news in India Forums, “Gaurav has been roped in to play Swarna's son in the show and will be negative towards his mother. Earlier, Devarshi was supposed to play this role, but plans have changed and Gaurav will be enacting that character now.”Gaurav rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, playing the role of ‘Suhail’.Check out some pictures of Gaurav Wadhwa:On a related note, Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Karthik play the lead role in the show.