YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Gaurav Wadhwa to enter the show

Well the latest news we hear is that a new actor is going to enter the show. TV actor Gaurav Wadhwa who was last seen in Colors TV show ‘Thapki Pyaar Ki’ is all set to bring some twist in the show.
According to news in India Forums, “Gaurav has been roped in to play Swarna's son in the show and will be negative towards his mother. Earlier, Devarshi was supposed to play this role, but plans have changed and Gaurav will be enacting that character now.”
Gaurav rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, playing the role of ‘Suhail’.
Check out some pictures of Gaurav Wadhwa:
While waiting for the rain to stop 😉
A post shared by Gaurav Wadhwa (@gaurav.wadhwa.90) on
Whoever is trying to bring you down,is already below you.. 🤺 #actorslife #mumbai #gauravwadhwa #gogusquad #stayhumble #stayhealthy
A post shared by Gaurav Wadhwa (@gaurav.wadhwa.90) on
Faith,it makes things possible,not easy 👌🏻
A post shared by Gaurav Wadhwa (@gaurav.wadhwa.90) on
On a related note, Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Karthik play the lead role in the show.