Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Umang Jain aka Tara QUITTING the show

Here is a big news for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans. Few days ago, there were buzz doing rounds in the media that Karan Mehra aka Naitik might leave the show. However, the lead actor has refuted the reports calling it 'baseless'.But now, another actor has decided to quit the longest running TV show.Well, we are talking about actress Umang Jain who portrays the role of Tara. If reports are to be believed, the actress was unhappy since the makers ended her romantic track with Naksh (Rohan Mehra).Umang while confirming the report said, "Makers are focusing on another track and nothing much has been left for me in the show."