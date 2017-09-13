YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI: OH NO! Lata Sabharwal FAINTS on the set







: Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ has become a household name. Show is running successfully from last 8 years. The cast of the show has been associated with the TV serial from many years.The makers are shooting the wedding sequence of Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Keerti (Mohena Kumari) in the serial from last few weeks. There are a lot of long and hectic scenes for this grand wedding and the busy schedule is taking toll on the health of actors.TV actress Lata Sabharwal, who plays the role of Akshara’s mother Rajshri in the show, fainted on the set. As per news in India Forums, “While shooting for one of the wedding sequences, Lata Sabharwal Seth aka Rajshri fainted on the set. Of what we hear, the actress was unwell but she prioritized her work over health and her condition deteriorated as the day passed.”Lata Sabharwal is famous for her role in Bollywood films like, ‘Ishq Vishk’, ‘Vivah’ and ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’. She has also acted in TV shows like, ‘Shaka Laka Boom Boom’ and ‘Naagin’.When the portal contacted her, she refused to comment.In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Karthik play the lead roles.