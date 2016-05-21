Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anshul Pandey aka Naman to turn negative

Mumbai: Actor Anshul Pandey, who is portraying the role of Naman in the show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", is elated post the show's leap. He says he is happy as his character has gained importance once again.

"I am happy with the leap as earlier I lost my action in the show. But now I am happy to get focused once again," Anshul said in a statement.The actor says he never had a problem when he got nothing much to essay in the Star Plus' show."Television shows have always been the same. It brings you in action and then gets you out giving a chance to the other cast members. So, I never had a problem even when I got nothing much to essay. I am happy that the channel and production team made me a part of the show," he added.Anshul, who will be seen essaying the character of an established and confident businessman, says his role has now turned negative.Anshul said: "I am the one who knows everything about Naira, but to take some kind of revenge from Akshara, I don't tell anybody about her. The secret of Naira is kept between me and my wife Karishma."