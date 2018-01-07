 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Yash Gera gets back to DJing
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Yash Gera gets back to DJing

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Yash Gera gets back to DJing

The actor used to be a DJ before he made his acting debut.

By: || Updated: 07 Jan 2018 09:12 PM
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Yash Gera gets back to DJing

Image: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Yash Gera, known for shows like "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani" and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", doesn't want to get typecast.

"I fear getting typecast. After I quit 'Yeh Rishta...', I started getting offers to play the same kind of role -- of a brother. I didn't do it as I wanted to do something new," Yash said in a statement to IANS.

"I will soon come back to television. I am looking for some good characters to play," he added.

On the kind of roles that he would like to do, he said: "I am open to both good and bad characters. But the role given to me should be justified, focused and important for the show."

He was part of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" for four years.

On quitting it last year, he said: "The show was taking a leap and nothing was left for me. My role was one of the leads. It was about me and Akshara. I played her brother. It was about our love stories and family issues."

He is now spinning the disc as a DJ.

"I was a DJ before taking up acting projects. After working for so many years, I wanted to enjoy my life as a DJ so I have started DJing. I will continue DJing with acting," he added

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! There will be MID-WEEK EVICTION

trending now

INDIA
Triple talaq nightmare: Women in UP divorced over dark ...
INDIA
Aadhaar data breach: Congress attacks Centre over FIR against ...
INDIA
Mumbai: Fire at Cine Vista studio in Kanjurmarg claims ...