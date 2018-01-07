'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Yash Gera gets back to DJing

Actor Yash Gera, known for shows like "Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani" and "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", doesn't want to get typecast."I fear getting typecast. After I quit 'Yeh Rishta...', I started getting offers to play the same kind of role -- of a brother. I didn't do it as I wanted to do something new," Yash said in a statement to IANS."I will soon come back to television. I am looking for some good characters to play," he added.On the kind of roles that he would like to do, he said: "I am open to both good and bad characters. But the role given to me should be justified, focused and important for the show."He was part of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" for four years.On quitting it last year, he said: "The show was taking a leap and nothing was left for me. My role was one of the leads. It was about me and Akshara. I played her brother. It was about our love stories and family issues."He is now spinning the disc as a DJ."I was a DJ before taking up acting projects. After working for so many years, I wanted to enjoy my life as a DJ so I have started DJing. I will continue DJing with acting," he added