 YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI actor Anshul Pandey CONFESSES he is DATING co-actress Karishma
Anshul Pandey aka Naman of Yeh Rishta is dating his on-screen wife Priyanka Udhwani

Updated: 25 Sep 2017 12:42 PM
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Anshul Pandey and Priyanka are in love

New Delhi: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has given their fans some adorable real couples. After Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh and Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, another couple to join this bandwagon is Anshul Pandey and Priyanka Udhwani.

Anshul Pandey and Priyanka Udhwani played the role of husband-wife, Naman – Karishma. Actor has now confessed his love for Priyanka in public. While talking to leading portal, “Yes, we have been dating for over two years now.It wasn't intentional. Just that it happened to stay away from the paparazzi. It's funny how questions pertaining to my relationship are asked now, months after I have quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

Speaking about his love story, Anshul said, “We fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I realised it within no time that I had fallen for Priyanka. There's never a dull moment with her. She keeps my life lively and happening, that is one thing that makes me fall in love with her all over again."

Altough Anshul quit the show a year ago.

Actor also told the portal that since he has left the show, so they meet everyday after Priyanka’s shooting is over.

Check out some pictures of Anshul and Priyanka:



Bring it on!!


A post shared by Anshul pandey (@anshulpandey123) on













What does a mirror look at?🤔


A post shared by Anshul pandey (@anshulpandey123) on










If it doesnt add to your life, It doesnt belong in your life...Thug mode😎

A post shared by Anshul pandey (@anshulpandey123) on






Out in the wild.. Welcome to the jungle!!


A post shared by Anshul pandey (@anshulpandey123) on













Colour of the night..BLACK!!


A post shared by Anshul pandey (@anshulpandey123) on










Moi , feeling pretty in pink..

A post shared by Priyanka Udhwani (@priyankaudhwani) on






Summer of 2017 💖


A post shared by Priyanka Udhwani (@priyankaudhwani) on




