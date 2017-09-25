YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI actor Anshul Pandey CONFESSES he is DATING co-actress Karishma

Anshul Pandey and Priyanka Udhwani played the role of husband-wife, Naman – Karishma. Actor has now confessed his love for Priyanka in public. While talking to leading portal, “Yes, we have been dating for over two years now.It wasn't intentional. Just that it happened to stay away from the paparazzi. It's funny how questions pertaining to my relationship are asked now, months after I have quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”
Speaking about his love story, Anshul said, “We fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I realised it within no time that I had fallen for Priyanka. There's never a dull moment with her. She keeps my life lively and happening, that is one thing that makes me fall in love with her all over again."
Altough Anshul quit the show a year ago.
Actor also told the portal that since he has left the show, so they meet everyday after Priyanka’s shooting is over.
Check out some pictures of Anshul and Priyanka:
