Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman gets ARRESTED on charges of domestic violence

Here is a bad news for IshRa fans! Fans who were eagerly waiting to see the reunion of the two protagonists will have to wait for some time.Wondering why? Well, if reports are to be believed, Adi (Abhishek Verma) would send his father Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel) behind the bars, so that his Ishi Maa (Divyanka Tripathi) could come closer to Bhalla family once again.In the forthcoming episodes, Raman will lose his temper spotting Ishita in the same building where the Bhalla's reside . When Adi will the whole incident, he would register a complaint against Raman and get him arrested on the charges of domestic violence.On the other hand ACP Abhishek (Vivek Dahiya) would inform Ishita that Nidhi (Pavitra Punia) is very much alive.