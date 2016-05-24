 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman gets ARRESTED on charges of domestic violence
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman gets ARRESTED on charges of domestic violence

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman gets ARRESTED on charges of domestic violence

By: || Updated: 24 May 2016 11:12 AM
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman gets ARRESTED on charges of domestic violence
New Delhi: Here is a bad news for IshRa fans! Fans who were eagerly waiting to see the reunion of the two protagonists will have to wait for some time.

Wondering why? Well, if reports are to be believed, Adi (Abhishek Verma) would send his father Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel) behind the bars, so that his Ishi Maa (Divyanka Tripathi) could come closer to Bhalla family once again.

In the forthcoming episodes, Raman will lose his temper spotting Ishita in the same building where the Bhalla's reside  . When Adi will the whole incident, he would register a complaint against Raman and get him arrested on the charges of domestic violence.

On the other hand ACP Abhishek (Vivek Dahiya) would inform Ishita that Nidhi (Pavitra Punia) is very much alive.

 

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

INDIA
Caught On Camera: Shoe thrown at former Pakistan PM ...
INDIA
Hasin Jahan hits back, says 'Shami would have run ...
INDIA
TDP announces candidates for RS elections