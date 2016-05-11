 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita finally meets mother-in-law Santoshi Bhalla
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita finally meets mother-in-law Santoshi Bhalla

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita finally meets mother-in-law Santoshi Bhalla

By: || Updated: 11 May 2016 08:00 PM
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Ishita finally meets mother-in-law Santoshi Bhalla
New Delhi: It seems the much-awaited time has finally come in Star Plus' 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' when Bhalla family will realise their ideal 'bahu' Ishita is very much alive.

If reports are to be believed, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) will finally meet her adorable mother-in-law Santoshi Bhalla (Shehnaz Rizwan) .

gossip-407

The creative team has planned an emotional moment between the saas-bahu jodi. Mrs Bhalla will inform Ishita how things had changed after she went away. Ishita, will also recall her seven years in Australia without her family, says report in a leading telly-website.

The web portal Tellychakkar.com quoted a source saying, “Mrs Bhalla will want to get Adi (Abhishek Verma) out of custody and will thus go to meet Aliya’s (Krishna Mukherjee) mom. And as soon as the door of the house will open she will be shell shocked to see Ishita standing there.”

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

INDIA
57% polling in Araria LS bypoll
VIDEO
30 thousand farmers reach Mumbai to meet CM Devendra Fadnavis, ...
VIDEO
Journey Of Mohammed Shami from village in Uttar Pradesh ...