YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN: BAD NEWS for Divyanka Tripathi fans

In shocking turn of events, actress is going to say goodbye to the show. We know this is heartbreaking news for the fans but it is true that Divyanka Tripathi is going to quit ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’.
As per news in Spotboye.com, “In a major twist, her character will be bumped off.It is said that producer Ekta Kapoor is keen to bring in a bunch of new faces on the long-running show.Her character will reportedly succumb to the injuries suffered while trying to rescue Pihu from her kidnappers.”
Confirming the news to the portal, Divyank said, “I will be seen dying on the show. It's a great track, so anything for it,"
Although it is also being said that makers will re-introduce Divyanka’s character later in the show.
In the show, Karan Patel pays the lead role of Raman Bhalla, Ishita Bhalla’s husband.
