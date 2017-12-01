YEH HAI MOHABBATEIN: BAD NEWS for Divyanka Tripathi fans







#SelfieProfilePic When you don't know what to write...best, just make any #Hashtag!

#ShareefBahooLook



Aaj chhodo sab control! Khoob khao🍟, Khoob piyo🍺😜, party all night🕺aur... "Kuchh Meethaa ho jaye"!?🍰 Happy birthday Karan! 😀

DO NOT MISS THE NEW EPISODES OF #YHM. It's BIGGER, BETTER, DRAMATIC and ENTERTAINING. Watch #YehHaiMohabbatein at 7:30 pm on @StarPlus.



#IshRa #DivAn #Selfie Just like I promised!😉

: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ is going to bring in a huge twist and fans may not like it. Show has been always in top 10 in TRP and the reason behind that is lead actress of the show, Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita Bhalla.In shocking turn of events, actress is going to say goodbye to the show. We know this is heartbreaking news for the fans but it is true that Divyanka Tripathi is going to quit ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’.As per news in Spotboye.com, “In a major twist, her character will be bumped off.It is said that producer Ekta Kapoor is keen to bring in a bunch of new faces on the long-running show.Her character will reportedly succumb to the injuries suffered while trying to rescue Pihu from her kidnappers.”Confirming the news to the portal, Divyank said, “I will be seen dying on the show. It's a great track, so anything for it,"Although it is also being said that makers will re-introduce Divyanka’s character later in the show.In the show, Karan Patel pays the lead role of Raman Bhalla, Ishita Bhalla’s husband.Stay tuned for all TV news and updates.