Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor hurls ABUSES during BOX CRICKET LEAGUE

: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel is known for his aggressive nature the man in question this time is his co-actor and popular TV actor Aly Goni.Actually, Aly Goni lost his temper during Box Cricket League game. It so happened that match was going on between Kota Royals Rajasthan and Chandigarh Cubs and Aly is from Chandigarh team. His team hit a six but some said it was to a no-ball and before empire could announce his decision, the coach of Kota Royals Rajasthan became restless and started abusing the opposing team. That's when Aly lost his cool and got into a heated argument with the coach. Aly also started hurling abuses at the coach of the Rajasthan team.Matter escalated so much that shoot was disrupted and teams were seen in an ugly war of words.Check out the video here:Aly Goni rose to fame with Star Plus show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, playing the role of Romi Bhalla.