This 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui' actor to romance wife on-screen in upcoming serial

Television actor Ravish Desai is excited about a chance to work with his real wife Mugdha Chaphekar on reel.They will feature together on BIG Magic's show "Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai"."I am excited and happy at the same time. I am glad that this opportunity came our way where I and Mugdha are working together again," Ravish said in a statement.Mugdha said: "This is the first time that after getting married, Ravish and I will be sharing the screen space together. There could have been no better start to the new year."Ravish has starred as main lead in the popular TV series like Meri Bhabhi and Satrangi Sasural. He also starred in Yeh Hai Aashiqui.Ravish was also a part of Bollywood film Horror Story.Mugdha on the other hand has starred in many serials like Solhah Singaarr , Kya Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dharam Veer, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Halla Bol, Satrangi Sasural and Saheb Biwi Aur Boss.