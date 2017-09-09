 YAY! WEDDING BELLS arrive for Anas Rashid; Check out pictures from MEHENDI CEREMONY
The ‘Sooraj’ of ‘Diya aur Baati hum’ is all set to tie a knot on September 9.

By: || Updated: 09 Sep 2017 03:13 PM
New Delhi: The wedding season is on the trend these days. Another fortunate actor to get hitched in television industry is the famous actor Anas Rashid.

Yes! You read that right. The ‘Sooraj’ of ‘Diya aur Baati Hum’ is all set to tie a knot on September 9. Anas and Heena got engaged in April and finally are ready for the big step ahead.

In an interview with Indianexpress.com, he expressed “Everyone is really excited at home and we are all geared up with the preparation. Since the entire family is here, we planned to tie the knot in Malerkotla, and when we move to Mumbai, will organize a party there.”

Anas always wanted to get married to a girl of his family’s choice. This is an arranged marriage and they share a gap of 14 years. Heena is 24 whereas Anas is 38. She was working earlier but chose to quit her job because of her marriage.



When asked about invitations to his friends, the actor further told the tabloid, “Of course they will have to chalk out their schedules but I am sure they will be here with me. There’s not much time left, and we are really busy with the preparation. Heena is happily shopping and finalizing our trousseau. It feels great to see my family being so happy. There’s a sense of positivity and love all around. The wedding ceremony will be in a traditional Muslim way.’’

Congratulations to Anas Rashid and Heena Iqbal.

Stay tuned for more updates!

