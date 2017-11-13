WOW! ‘Saraswatichandra’ actor Ashish Kapoor is IN RELATIONSHIP







# cause with you ..wherever we are we make it special .. # @kapooraashish 😎

Major missing. Please come back!! 😞😞



❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @ilmanaazphotography

Smiles Everywhere ❤️



LIFELINE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

“And an amazing night ends like this, happy birthday my little sister .. wish you all the bests 🎂🎂🎂 @laxmi_asrani “ @ildakroni



You taught me the true meaning of love,life,happiness. Many people go through many emotions in life. But to understand it and feel it deeply is truly divine. You changed my life in every possible way. #willmissyou @ildakroni

Chiller Times With The Thriller 😀👻



This picture has black and white colours. But no words can describe the colours you fill in my life @ildakroni @asfaque_ansari @ilmanaazphotography

🤗❤️



Coming Soon!!!!

"It's some moments in our life that we wish that time to stop.. so I feel like this when I am in your arms ... wishing the time to Stop" @kapooraashish



: TV actor Ashish Kapoor is currently seen in Zee TV’s ‘Woh Apna Sa’ as business tycoon ‘Samar’. Handsome actor Ashish is in a very happy space right now, professionally and personally.The reason for Ashish’s happiness and growing career is his lady luck in his life. Quite shocked? Yes! Ashish Kapoor is in relationship with a gorgeous European girl Ilda Kroni.Actor is in love from last 6 months and is painting the town red with Ilda. While talking to Tellychakkar.com, Ashish said, “Yes. Ilda and I are in love. We developed feelings for each other when we met through a common friend in Delhi, which also happens to be my hometown. It has been six months that we are seeing each other. Ilda is the sweetest and most down to earth person I have ever met. She’s a brilliant cook and a wise man said that a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so I guess she took the right road (smiles)”Ashish also revealed about his marriage plans and said, “It feels great to fall in love after a long time. It’s too early to talk about marriage.”Check out some stunning pictures of Ashish Kapoor and Ilda Kroni:Ashish rose to fame in TV industry with ‘Waaris’ and Star Plus show, ‘Saraswatichandra’. He has also acted in shows like, ‘Savitri’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’ and ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’.Aren’t these two giving strong relationship goals?Stay tuned for all TV news and gossip.