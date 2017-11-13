 WOW! ‘Saraswatichandra’ actor Ashish Kapoor is IN RELATIONSHIP
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • WOW! ‘Saraswatichandra’ actor Ashish Kapoor is IN RELATIONSHIP

WOW! ‘Saraswatichandra’ actor Ashish Kapoor is IN RELATIONSHIP

Popular TV actor Ashish Kapoor is painting the town red with her love.

By: || Updated: 13 Nov 2017 09:28 AM
WOW! ‘Saraswatichandra’ actor Ashish Kapoor is IN RELATIONSHIP

Ashish Kapoor with his partner Ilda Kroni

New Delhi: TV actor Ashish Kapoor is currently seen in Zee TV’s ‘Woh Apna Sa’ as business tycoon ‘Samar’. Handsome actor Ashish is in a very happy space right now, professionally and personally.

The reason for Ashish’s happiness and growing career is his lady luck in his life. Quite shocked? Yes! Ashish Kapoor is in relationship with a gorgeous European girl Ilda Kroni.

Actor is in love from last 6 months and is painting the town red with Ilda. While talking to Tellychakkar.com, Ashish said, “Yes. Ilda and I are in love. We developed feelings for each other when we met through a common friend in Delhi, which also happens to be my hometown. It has been six months that we are seeing each other. Ilda is the sweetest and most down to earth person I have ever met. She’s a brilliant cook and a wise man said that a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so I guess she took the right road (smiles)”

Ashish also revealed about his marriage plans and said, “It feels great to fall in love after a long time. It’s too early to talk about marriage.”

Check out some stunning pictures of Ashish Kapoor and Ilda Kroni:



# cause with you ..wherever we are we make it special .. # @kapooraashish 😎


A post shared by Ilda Kroni (@ildakroni) on










Major missing. Please come back!! 😞😞

A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on






❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @ilmanaazphotography


A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on










Smiles Everywhere ❤️

A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on






LIFELINE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️


A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on


















Chiller Times With The Thriller 😀👻

A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on











🤗❤️

A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on






Coming Soon!!!!


A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on











Ashish rose to fame in TV industry with ‘Waaris’ and Star Plus show, ‘Saraswatichandra’. He has also acted in shows like, ‘Savitri’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’ and ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’.

Aren’t these two giving strong relationship goals?

Stay tuned for all TV news and gossip.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: Double eviction of Sabyasachi and Mehjabin

trending now

INDIA
Chitrakoot bypoll results 2017: Congress wins seat, defeats BJP by ...
MOVIES
Bigg Boss 11: Meet the new CAPTAIN of the house
VIDEO
Shooting for 'Hate Story 4' wrapped up; Ihana Dhillon's ...