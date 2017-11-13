WOW! ‘Saraswatichandra’ actor Ashish Kapoor is IN RELATIONSHIP

The reason for Ashish’s happiness and growing career is his lady luck in his life. Quite shocked? Yes! Ashish Kapoor is in relationship with a gorgeous European girl Ilda Kroni.
Actor is in love from last 6 months and is painting the town red with Ilda. While talking to Tellychakkar.com, Ashish said, “Yes. Ilda and I are in love. We developed feelings for each other when we met through a common friend in Delhi, which also happens to be my hometown. It has been six months that we are seeing each other. Ilda is the sweetest and most down to earth person I have ever met. She’s a brilliant cook and a wise man said that a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so I guess she took the right road (smiles)”
Ashish also revealed about his marriage plans and said, “It feels great to fall in love after a long time. It’s too early to talk about marriage.”
Check out some stunning pictures of Ashish Kapoor and Ilda Kroni:
Major missing. Please come back!! 😞😞
A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on
Smiles Everywhere ❤️
A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on
“And an amazing night ends like this, happy birthday my little sister .. wish you all the bests 🎂🎂🎂 @laxmi_asrani “ @ildakroni
A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on
Chiller Times With The Thriller 😀👻
A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on
🤗❤️
A post shared by Ashish Kapoor (@kapooraashish) on
"It's some moments in our life that we wish that time to stop.. so I feel like this when I am in your arms ... wishing the time to Stop" @kapooraashish
A post shared by Ilda Kroni (@ildakroni) on
Ashish rose to fame in TV industry with ‘Waaris’ and Star Plus show, ‘Saraswatichandra’. He has also acted in shows like, ‘Savitri’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’ and ‘Dekha Ek Khwaab’.
Aren’t these two giving strong relationship goals?
Stay tuned for all TV news and gossip.