WOW! Popular TV couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta shares a PASSIONATE KISS

Updated: 13 Sep 2017 03:16 PM
New Delhi: Popular TV actress Sargun Mehta just turned 29 a few days ago. The actress was overwhelmed by the unexpected gesture given the love of her life. The duo shared a kiss in public.

Yes! You read that right. Ravi Dubey kissed his ladylove with the utmost desire and love. Years after their marriage, they still continue to share the same charm.

















Sargun had a surprise in her kitty this time on her birthday celebration, all thanks to the lovely husband and great bunch of friends.

You can’t miss these amazing pictures! With all the swag, the birthday girl posed with her gang of friends. Popular TV divas Sanaya Irani, Asha Negi and Ridhi Dogra marked their presence to make her birthday celebrations more special.

As per spotboye.com, Sargun had once talked about her relationship with husband Ravi Dubey. She said, ‘’we are still more like friends in all the stages of our relationship. We do not take too much space in each other’s life. We like giving each other space, if we want to go out alone respectively, we go. We can talk about a hot girl/guy without having to think twice. So it’s more like friends. So, I don’t think I prefer him as anything, I just prefer him in my life.”

Whether it’s the onscreen chemistry or a reality show, the duo never fails to impress. Their sizzling dance performances in ‘Nach Baliye’ gave some legit marriage goals.

So this adorable couple showed their love with an intense kiss. Isn’t that cute? Indeed it is.

Stay tuned for more updates!

