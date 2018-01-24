WOW! Hina Khan to be in NACH BALIYE with BOYFRIEND Rocky Jaiswal

: Bigg Boss 11 finalist and TV actress Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jasiwal confessed their love for each other in the reality show. Couple was happy that the news is finally open now.Hina and Rocky’s chemistry attracted viewers in Bigg Boss 11 when actress’ boyfriend came in the house and proposed her. Hina Khan’s happiness knew bounds that time.Now that show has ended, Hina is spending most of her time with Rocky and her family. A day earlier, Hina went live on twitter to chat with fans.It is was revealed during then that Hina Khan may be next in Star Plus’ dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’.As per news in Spotboye.com, Hina said, “Rocky loves to dance and I wouldn’t mind talking up the next season for Nach Baliye for him.”Well, we are sure that fans will love to watch Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal in Nach Baliye 9. Hope makers are reading this!Hina also revealed her Valentine’s Day plan and said, “Now that it’s Rocky’s birthday next month on February 14, we are planning to go out for an international trip,”Couple Goals, Right!Hina Khan rose to fame with Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She quit the show after 8 years and then did ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’. She was the first runner up in Bigg Boss 11.