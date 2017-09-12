WOW! Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble to get MARRIED twice

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble will get married this year in December and fans are very much excited about it. Well there is a little twist in their marriage. As per source of TOI, “Aashka and Brent have decided to not only have a traditional Indian wedding but the duo will also be having a White wedding. The functions will begin with the white wedding, after which the next day there will be a mehendi ceremony and then sangeet and then the following day there will be a traditional Indian wedding.”
@ibrentgoble I ❤️ U
December 3rd ❤ @ibrentgoble #shaadi
Look at that smile carefully, that smile is nothing but a sweet fruit of deep manifestation. That smile is a reminder to continue to believe in fairy tales, remember "one handsome man will come and rescue the princess" I promise you those were not just the lines we heard/read while growing up, it happens, as it happened to me, Daily I gazed at the night sky and truly believed that, there are so many stars in the sky, one has to be mine, just for me, to shine on me. Exactly one year ago, today that one and the brightest of all stars from the night sky twinkled, while he did so, he chose me, chose to smile at me, lifted me off the grounds and brought me closer to that night sky I truly loved. His brightness changed everything, it showed me how a night sky is no less brighter. It's when angels dance, it's when fairies fly, it's when the moon and the stars send subtle whispers to one another. In that moment I was rescued, by you @ibrentgoble Today after walking with you through four seasons, my night sky has been spectacular all through the four seasons, may the change of season never change our night sky and may the brightness shine on us, you and I, our family and our future. I love you to the night sky and no coming back. #infinitely #allinclusive
While talking to TOI, Aashka said, “The preparations are on in full swing as the venue, catering, travel etc are all being planned and worked upon by our families. Brent and I haven’t started our shopping yet but we will begin in October as the two of us were busy in renovating the home we will be living in post marriage. In fact not only outfits for us but the outfits for both of our families also need to be made. I feel blessed as we are getting the best of both worlds and cultures as our wedding will have traditions from both the East and the West!”
The wedding preparations will start from 1st December and will go on till three days.
Aashka Goradia is known for TV shows like, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’, ‘Bigg Boss 6’ and ‘Naagin’.