WOW! Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble to get MARRIED twice







Nothing more nothing less I love you @ibrentgoble

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT













@ibrentgoble I ❤️ U



A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on







Beige it 🦋 Outfit by @k.abykarishmaandashita Styled by @_ankiitaa_

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:09am PDT













December 3rd ❤ @ibrentgoble #shaadi



A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on







I love you @ibrentgoble

A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:00am PDT





: TV actress Aashka Goradia was last seen in Star Plus’ dance reality show, ‘Nach Baliye 8’ with her fiancé Brent Goble. Actress is in a very happy space right now and is doing preparations for her marriage.Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble will get married this year in December and fans are very much excited about it. Well there is a little twist in their marriage. As per source of TOI, “Aashka and Brent have decided to not only have a traditional Indian wedding but the duo will also be having a White wedding. The functions will begin with the white wedding, after which the next day there will be a mehendi ceremony and then sangeet and then the following day there will be a traditional Indian wedding.”While talking to TOI, Aashka said, “The preparations are on in full swing as the venue, catering, travel etc are all being planned and worked upon by our families. Brent and I haven’t started our shopping yet but we will begin in October as the two of us were busy in renovating the home we will be living in post marriage. In fact not only outfits for us but the outfits for both of our families also need to be made. I feel blessed as we are getting the best of both worlds and cultures as our wedding will have traditions from both the East and the West!”The wedding preparations will start from 1December and will go on till three days.Aashka Goradia is known for TV shows like, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’, ‘Bigg Boss 6’ and ‘Naagin’.