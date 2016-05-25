Would do films only with correct scripts: Arjun Bijlani

Basking in the success of his drama, "Naagin", actor Arjun Bijlani says he would rather stick to TV than choose films, whose scripts he doesn't feel confident about.Arjun made his big screen debut earlier this year with a romantic drama "Direct Ishq"."I would love to do films, but I would only do it if there is a correct script and if it is something where I know the movie would be good for me," Arjun told PTI in an interview."When I did 'Direct Ishq', I was in no place to choose anything as such. It just came by my way and I thought the character was good so, I did it."The 33-year-old actor has earlier featured in TV shows like "Left Right Left" and "Miley Jab Hum Tum".On being asked about his switch to the big screen, Arjun says he did not understand the movie business when he signed his first movie."I did not even understand the movie business then, two years back. I was just this guy, who was doing TV, and at that moment I had not taken up any show and this movie had come by my way and I just did it and honestly, no thought process really went into it."With time, Arjun has developed a better understanding of how things work in Bollywood and he says he has rejected two-three movies because he doesn't want to sign anything for the sake of it."Now I understand things better. I've been meeting people, obviously for films and everything. I have said no to two-three films also, because I just don't see that I should be doing a film if I get it. If I do a film it has to be correct, the script has to be good."The film is the director's medium so who the director is matters. If it is someone you really want to work with, obviously I will do the film. But I just don't want to do any film, I'd rather do TV.