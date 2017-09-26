WOH APNA SA: Ridhi Dogra QUITS the show; Manasi Salve to be NEW LEEAD

But fans were in for a shock when they came know that lead actress of ‘Woh Apna Sa’ quit the show. The reason behind this is that actress didn’t wanted to age on screen after its leap.
'You may not believe in magic, but don't you think it's strange, The amount of matter in our universe has never slightly changed, That all which makes your body, was once part of something more, And every breath you ever breathe, Has seen it all before, There are countless scores of beauty, In all the things that you despise, It could once have been a shooting star, That now makes up your thighs, And atoms of forgotten life, Who've long since ceased to roam, May now have the great honor to call your crooked smile their home. You may not believe in magic, But I thought you should know, The makings of your heart were born, Fourteen billion years ago, So next time you feel lonely, When this world makes you feel small, Just remember that it's a part of you, And you are part of it all '- E.h♥️ One of my most favorite reads that I read everytime I feel my smile fading away.... Hope these words lift you too and remind you of the magic deep in you 🌟💫😇😊 📸 @shivangi.kulkarni 👗 @pratikshachandak
"For a star to be born, there is one thing that must happen : a gaseous nebula must collapse. So collapse. Crumble. This is not your destruction. This is your birth" It excites me so much everytime I think my journey has only just begun. I have so much to give inside me that I could burst...instead I find myself bursting into tears. There is an overwhelming sense of belonging and vastness., an incredible power difficult to comprehend in words. Everyday I am becoming a little more of myself, rising and moving in the direction of my soul with endless positivity and universal light. I'm grateful to you for being a part of my journey, each one of you. No matter how near or far. You may be nameless or most dear to me. You are with me. And I will thank you by shining into my own true self. I am grateful to your investment in me. And I will return it to this beautiful world of ours by being the best version of myself. I am one with the universe. The universe is one with me. 💫♥️🌟 📸@shivangi.kulkarni 👗@pratikshachandak
Because the floor was lava😝 (Who knows what I'm talking about? If you don't go search the internet👻) Shot by the amazing @shivangi.kulkarni and Styled by @pratikshachandak You guys are amazing because these images were shot as impulsively as my eagerness to shoot them between my packed schedule a little while ago.. And sometimes the results of quick shoots are unlike a planned one. Actually that's true for anything in life. Na? Keep coming back for some more pictures😚 💫
After leap, actress had to play the role of a 50-year-old mom. Talking to TOI, Ridhi said, “I have informed the production team of my decision and there is no bad blood. It's an amicable decision. They told me that I will have a look that won't make me look older but I was sceptical. It's a risk and I am not ready to age on screen. Taking up a negative role was in itself a challenge for me. I don't mind playing an older character on stage or in a film, as that's for a short period, but TV is a different ball game. Fiction shows run indefinitely. I don't want to be stereotyped. I don't want to drag myself to the set cribbing and complaining every day about my role."
Well, now the question is who will be the new lead of the show? Speculations are that TV actress Manasi Salvi will take Ridhi’s place in the show. According to news in India Forums, “We now hear that she will be replaced by Manasi Salvi.Mansi has been seen on Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha, Pyaara Pyaara previously.”
Talking to the portal, actress said, “Yes, I have been approached but it hasn't been confirmed yet. Only the producers of the show can take a call at this point."
Mirror Mirror on the wall ......
Manasi Salve is currently seen in Star Plus' 'Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee'. She has acted in serials like, 'Ishqbaaz', 'Doli Armaano Ki', 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' and 'Pavitra Rishta'.