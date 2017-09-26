WOH APNA SA: Ridhi Dogra QUITS the show; Manasi Salve to be NEW LEEAD









: One trend that every TV show is adapting is ‘Leap’. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Zee TV’s ‘Woh Apna Sa’, which stars Ssudeep Sahir, Ridhi Dogra and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.But fans were in for a shock when they came know that lead actress of ‘Woh Apna Sa’ quit the show. The reason behind this is that actress didn’t wanted to age on screen after its leap.After leap, actress had to play the role of a 50-year-old mom. Talking to TOI, Ridhi said, “I have informed the production team of my decision and there is no bad blood. It's an amicable decision. They told me that I will have a look that won't make me look older but I was sceptical. It's a risk and I am not ready to age on screen. Taking up a negative role was in itself a challenge for me. I don't mind playing an older character on stage or in a film, as that's for a short period, but TV is a different ball game. Fiction shows run indefinitely. I don't want to be stereotyped. I don't want to drag myself to the set cribbing and complaining every day about my role."Well, now the question is who will be the new lead of the show? Speculations are that TV actress Manasi Salvi will take Ridhi’s place in the show. According to news in India Forums, “We now hear that she will be replaced by Manasi Salvi.Mansi has been seen on Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha, Pyaara Pyaara previously.”Talking to the portal, actress said, “Yes, I have been approached but it hasn't been confirmed yet. Only the producers of the show can take a call at this point."Manasi Salve is currently seen in Star Plus' 'Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee'. She has acted in serials like, 'Ishqbaaz', 'Doli Armaano Ki', 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke' and 'Pavitra Rishta'.