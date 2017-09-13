 WOAH! You will be amazed to know whose picture Akshay Kumar keeps in his wallet
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • WOAH! You will be amazed to know whose picture Akshay Kumar keeps in his wallet

WOAH! You will be amazed to know whose picture Akshay Kumar keeps in his wallet

Well, it's not his wife's or family's picture he keeps in wallet!

By: || Updated: 13 Sep 2017 08:34 AM
WOAH! You will be amazed to know whose picture Akshay Kumar keeps in his wallet
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who will be seen as Super Judge in the upcoming fifth season of comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge", says late legendary actor Charlie Chaplin was the greatest entertainer of all times and he carries his photograph in his wallet.




















"Charlie Chaplin is still undoubtedly the greatest entertainer of all times. Till today, I have his photograph in my wallet. I personally believe in his saying, ‘Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot'," Akshay said while shooting for the first episode of the show.

Besides Akshay, the show will also feature Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as mentors.

"The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" will soon be aired on Star Plus.

On the Bollywood front, he was last seen in 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' with Bhumi Pednekar.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Game of Thrones season 8 to have multiple endings!!!

trending now

MOVIES
Sooraj Pancholi deletes his twitter account after commenting on ...
INDIA
Namaskar! 'If We Work Together Nothing Is Impossible,' ...
MOVIES
Priyanka calls Sikkim 'Insurgency troubled', faces backlash