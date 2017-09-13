WOAH! You will be amazed to know whose picture Akshay Kumar keeps in his wallet

Even Broken Hearts Can Laugh!! These Women have started a Revolution and I couldn't be more proud 👊🏽 #WWC17Final
"Charlie Chaplin is still undoubtedly the greatest entertainer of all times. Till today, I have his photograph in my wallet. I personally believe in his saying, ‘Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot'," Akshay said while shooting for the first episode of the show.
Besides Akshay, the show will also feature Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as mentors.
"The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" will soon be aired on Star Plus.
On the Bollywood front, he was last seen in 'Toilet - Ek Prem Katha' with Bhumi Pednekar.