WOAH ! Check Mouni Roy's DEBUT film GOLD's teaser !

TV actress Mouni Roy who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, is going strong in the movie industry.Rumours are rife that even before her first release, she is flooded with offers. According to a report of Telly Buzz, Mouni has already grabbed two more offers.We all know that Mouni will be making her debut against Akshay Kumar in Gold. Now it is also being said that the much anticipated superhero film of Dharma productions, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the central role.However this is not it. It seems Mouni is unstoppable now. Whispers are getting louder about Mouni being Salman's girl in Dabangg 3.If the rumours are true, it seems Bollywood just got its next big thing.The teaser of Akshay-Mouni starrer Gold was shared by the actress on her social media account. Gold is yet another sports film based on Hockey.After Chak De India, Bhaag Milka Bhaag, Sultan, Dangal and Mary Kom, Gold is all set to join the league. We have already got high expectations from the film.