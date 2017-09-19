WOAH! Meet Sara Khan’s NEW LOVE









: TV actress Sara Khan who was last seen in Star Plus’ show ‘Jaana Na Dil Se Door’ is once again in news for her professional life.Sara Khan’s love affairs have always been talk of the town. Few months ago there was news that she is dating a Pakistani actor but the truth is that she has found her love in Kashmir.As per news in Spotboye.com, “Sara Khan is not a single gal anymore. The TV hottie is dating Vishal Thappar, a businessman from Kashmir.Sara and Vishal are now painting the town red and are often spotted hand in hand at parties. They are not trying to hide the relationship at all.”Check out the pictures:The report also stated that Sara and Vishal met at a party and fell in love with each other.Sara Khan rose to fame with Star Plus’ show ‘Bidaai- Sapna Babul Ka’. She was also in news when she got married to Ali Merchant in Bigg Boss. But soon after coming out of the show, couple parted ways.Well there had also been speculations about actress dating Splitsvilla 5 winner Paras Chahbra but now it looks like that Sara has finally found love of her life.