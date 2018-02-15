WOAH ! BOLLYWOOD actress Kangna Sharma all set to ENTER STAR PLUS show !

: Remember Kangna Sharma ? The hot actress who left one and all stunned with her bold performance in Bollywood film Great Grand Masti?The hearsay is that she is all set to make her small-screen debut.Image: Instagram (@kangnasharma16)Star Plus has roped in this sexy actress for its show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and the buzz is that she will be debuting as an antagonist.Image: Instagram (@kangnasharma16)Generally actors refrain from playing antagonist in their very first stints, but quashing all the apprehensions Kangna has given her nod for the role.Image: Instagram (@kangnasharma16)Image: Instagram (@kangnasharma16)TellyChakkar informed in its report that Kangna will play the vamp in the daily soap.The cast of the show includes names like Avinesh Rekhi, Mayank Arora, Kabeer Kumar, Neelu Vaghela, Kanika Maheshwari, Ashok Lokhande and Rhea SharmaStay tuned for more updates.