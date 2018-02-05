WOAH!! Big news for all ISHQBAAAZ fans







TV actress Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing a double role in an upcoming track of Star Plus TV show "Ishqbaaaz". She says it will bring comic relief.As per the current track, viewers will see a twist of events wherein Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) will be seen shooting Anika Oberoi (Surbhi) with a gun. But that is not the end.The makers of the Star Plus show have decided to introduce Annika's lookalike."The initial phase of Annika has always been my favourite when she was elegant yet had a lot of quirky traits. Over time, Annika has now become more poised, more so after her marriage with Shivaay," Surbhi said in a statement."And now, this lookalike will be the complete opposite of What Annika has been. You can say she will be highly inspired by Aishwarya Rai's character from 'Josh', but a more fun and comic touch to it," she added.