 WOAH!! Big news for all ISHQBAAAZ fans
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • WOAH!! Big news for all ISHQBAAAZ fans

WOAH!! Big news for all ISHQBAAAZ fans

Lead actress to have double-role!

By: || Updated: 05 Feb 2018 06:27 PM
WOAH!! Big news for all ISHQBAAAZ fans

TV actress Surbhi Chandna

Mumbai: TV actress Surbhi Chandna will be seen playing a double role in an upcoming track of  Star Plus TV show "Ishqbaaaz". She says it will bring comic relief.

As per the current track, viewers will see a twist of events wherein Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) will be seen shooting Anika Oberoi (Surbhi) with a gun. But that is not the end.

The makers of the Star Plus show have decided to introduce Annika's lookalike.
















Chandu looks like angel in white. White suits her❤️❤️. @SurbhiChandna #Ishqbaaaz

A post shared by nakuul_mehta_ (@nakuul_mehta_anakuul_mehta) on






@officialsurbhic ❤❤❤ #Ishqbaaaz


A post shared by @ shivika_narbhi_fc on













Hijabi haseena #SurbhiChandna #ShivIka #Ishqbaaaz


A post shared by SanamSRaja (@ishqbaaaz.sanam) on






"The initial phase of Annika has always been my favourite when she was elegant yet had a lot of quirky traits. Over time, Annika has now become more poised, more so after her marriage with Shivaay," Surbhi said in a statement.

"And now, this lookalike will be the complete opposite of What Annika has been. You can say she will be highly inspired by Aishwarya Rai's character from 'Josh', but a more fun and comic touch to it," she added.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Drashti Dhami’s BIG REVELATION, “Never want to work with Vivian D’Sena”

trending now

INDIA
Jammu and Kashmir: 4 jawans killed in ceasefire violation by ...
INDIA
Students sell pakoda outside PM Modi's rally venue
VIDEO
Pakistan violates ceasefire again, 4 Jawans martyred