WOAH ! TV actress Kavita Kaushik shares HOT pictures in BIKINI !

First off , she can give you the chills with her female cop 'Chandramukhi Chautala' avatar where she can send shivers down one's spine with her patent 'slap'. Secondly, she can give you chills with her totally different bold avatar.
Recently the actress posted pictures and videos of her holiday where she can be seen raising the temperature in a bikini.
Check out her post.
She also posted a slow motion video of her frolics in water and needless saying she is totally slaying.
Nothinz sexier than slow motion 😉
She captioned the video : " Nothinz sexier than slow motion" and we are nodding yes.
Kavita got married last year and recently celebrated her first anniversary .
Monkey moods in the mountains 😍
