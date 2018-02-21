 WOAH ! TV actress Kavita Kaushik shares HOT pictures in BIKINI !
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • WOAH ! TV actress Kavita Kaushik shares HOT pictures in BIKINI !

WOAH ! TV actress Kavita Kaushik shares HOT pictures in BIKINI !

Kavita is known for her role of female cop Chandramukhi Chautala.

By: || Updated: 21 Feb 2018 11:14 AM
WOAH ! TV actress Kavita Kaushik shares HOT pictures in BIKINI !

Image: Instagram (@ikavitakaushik)

New Delhi: TV actress Kavita Kaushik has an expertise in giving chills !

First off , she can give you the chills with her female cop 'Chandramukhi Chautala' avatar where she can send shivers down one's spine with her patent 'slap'. Secondly, she can give you chills with her totally different bold avatar.

Recently the actress posted pictures and videos of her holiday where she can be seen raising the temperature in a bikini.

Check out her post.



Unfiltered .. ocean , nature , wind, sand , aur ? Aur tummmm ... ❤️


A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on






She also posted a slow motion video of her frolics in water and needless saying she is totally slaying.





Nothinz sexier than slow motion 😉

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on


She captioned the video : " Nothinz sexier than slow motion" and we are nodding yes.
Kavita got married last year and recently celebrated  her first anniversary .



Boots, jacket and some jungle ❤️


A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on










Monkey moods in the mountains 😍

A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on


For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Khloe Kardashian can't wait to shed baby weight

trending now

WORLD
CPEC unlikely to improve Pakistan investment climate, say experts
INDIA
Kamal Haasan party launch LIVE: 'Don't see much difference ...
INDIA
VIRAL SACH: Is Rotomac scam accused Vikram Kothari relative ...