Will history be repeated with Secret Superstar v/s Golmaal Again clash?

While both the films are set to clash at the Box office this festive season, it will be interesting to watch if the films have distinctive genres witness a similar fate as that of the year 2007, with 'Taare Zameen Par' and 'Welcome' hitting the big screen simultaneously.The year 2017 has witnessed a change in the consumption pattern of the audience. Films backed by content are proving to be winners at the Box Office.A similar trend was witnessed in the year 2007, when audiences hailed a content driven 'Taare Zameen Par' over a family entertainer 'Welcome'.With 'Secret Superstar' and 'Golmaal Again' set to clash in cinema halls this Diwali, box office will witness a clash of content and commercial entertainment once again.The year 2007 had witnessed Taare Zameen Par's power packed scrip win over audience in comparison to the comedy flick Welcome.Exactly 10 years after the release of 'Taare Zameen Par', Aamir Khan Productions is back with a small town story with Secret Superstar, a film depicting the aspirational struggle of a teenage girl who sets out to acheive her dream of being a singer. The film will feature National Award winning Dangal actress Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan in a pivotal role.Watch Secret Superstar trailer:Whereas Golmaal Again featuring an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra in a horror comedy for the fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise.Watch 'Golmaal Again' trailer:It will be interesting to witness if 'Secret Superstar' and 'Golmaal Again' will witness a similar fate at the box office, if a commercial no brainer will have the audience hooked or content will prove to be the king once again.