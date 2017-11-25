Why Avika Gor wanted to QUIT acting? Here's the answer







TV actress Avika Gor of "Balika Vadhu" fame says there was a time when she wanted to focus on directing films and quit acting.The "Sasural Simar Ka" actress took a break for some time but not because she wasn't getting offers."There were a few (shows that I turned down) because I was not ready to come back to TV. That was the biggest reason and not because the stories were bad. I had taken a break for a reason... to focus on film making studies and making films. I was also travelling for festivals. I wanted to find out whether I wanted to act or not," Avika told IANS."I was so involved in direction at one point of time that I said 'I don't want to act. I am a director'. Now, I think that I can do both," she added.Avika and actor Manish Raisinghani had launched the poster of their short movie "Ankahee Baatein" at the 69th Cannes Film Festival's Short Film Corner last year.She is currently seen playing a law student in the Colors TV show "Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani".