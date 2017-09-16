WHOA! This Bollywood actress KISSED Raghav Juyal on DANCE PLUS 3

After shaking a leg with Kangana, Raghav said: "You're an inspiration because you've gone out of your way to voice your opinion on women's issues and ensure that they get the same privileges as men. I am honoured to be standing next to you."
Impressed by his words, Kangana planted a kiss on his cheek and said: "I am happy that you realise the privilege you get as a man. Most men don't admit this."
Kangana appeared on the Star Plus show to promote her new film "Simran".
On a related note, Raghav Juyal's stage name is 'Crockroaxz'. His claim to fame was from Zee TV show 'Dance India Dance'.