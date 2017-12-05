WHOA! 'Sasural Simar Ka' completes 2,000 episodes







#friendsforlife

#ssk #family #shooting



A post shared by Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar (@keertikelkar)

The cast of "Sasural Simar Ka" is elated as the popular Colors TV show has completed 2,000 episodes."'Sasural Simar Ka" has completed 2,000 episodes and I really can't believe it. This show is close to my heart as it came to me during my hiatus from television and compelled me to return to the silver screen," Keerti Kelkar, who is seen as Simar in the Colors show, said in a statement.Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show went on air in April 2011.Jayati Bhatia, who plays Mataji in the show, said: "'Sasural Simar Ka' for me is not just a show, it has become a part of my life. I am thankful and proud that the whole team of ‘Sasural Simar Ka' held each other's hand throughout the journey despite so many hurdles and marched forward."I am so proud that our show 'Sasural Simar Ka' completes 2,000 episodes. I have immense gratitude for all the love audience has showered on my character."The 2,000th episode will be aired on Tuesday.Vaishali Thakker, who essays Anjali Sameer Kapoor, said: "I thank the makers for welcoming me into the family as Anjali. My vivid character has helped me grow as an actor. I wish 'Sasural Simar Ka' goes on for long. I am truly proud to be associated with the show."