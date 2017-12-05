 WHOA! 'Sasural Simar Ka' completes 2,000 episodes
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • WHOA! 'Sasural Simar Ka' completes 2,000 episodes

WHOA! 'Sasural Simar Ka' completes 2,000 episodes

Popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka creates history.

By: || Updated: 05 Dec 2017 04:38 PM
WHOA! 'Sasural Simar Ka' completes 2,000 episodes

Colors TV show Sasural Simar Ka

Mumbai: The cast of "Sasural Simar Ka" is elated as the popular Colors TV show has completed 2,000 episodes.

"'Sasural Simar Ka" has completed 2,000 episodes and I really can't believe it. This show is close to my heart as it came to me during my hiatus from television and compelled me to return to the silver screen," Keerti Kelkar, who is seen as Simar in the Colors show, said in a statement.

Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show went on air in April 2011.

Jayati Bhatia, who plays Mataji in the show, said: "'Sasural Simar Ka' for me is not just a show, it has become a part of my life. I am thankful and proud that the whole team of ‘Sasural Simar Ka' held each other's hand throughout the journey despite so many hurdles and marched forward.

"I am so proud that our show 'Sasural Simar Ka' completes 2,000 episodes. I have immense gratitude for all the love audience has showered on my character."

The 2,000th episode will be aired on Tuesday.

Vaishali Thakker, who essays Anjali Sameer Kapoor, said: "I thank the makers for welcoming me into the family as Anjali. My vivid character has helped me grow as an actor. I wish 'Sasural Simar Ka' goes on for long. I am truly proud to be associated with the show."











Me&her #friendsforlife #love #too #much #love #ssk


A post shared by Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar (@keertikelkar) on










#ssk #family #shooting #loveem

A post shared by Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar (@keertikelkar) on


For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11 CAPTAINCY TASK: Who will be the NEW CAPTAIN of the house?

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra OPENS UP about EX-BOYFRIEND Dennis ...
VIDEO
Shashi Kapoor's Demise: Actor's last journey in Mumbai
INDIA
Shashi Kapoor dies, Shashi Tharoor gets condolence calls