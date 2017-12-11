WHOA! Raftaar joins 'Roadies Xtreme' as gang leader

Rafaar will be seen as a gang leader alongside actress Neha Dhupia, popular VJ, DJ and TV host Nikhil Chinapa, and actor Prince Narula.
"I have been watching 'Roadies' for years now and when I was approached by MTV to be a gang leader on the show, I could not resist but say yes," Raftaar said.
"I have heard that this time around there is a major change in the format of the show where gang leaders will get a taste of what it feels to be a contestant on the show. I am more excited about that. I have always been a huge adrenaline junkie and I cannot wait to kick-start this journey," he added.
Rannvijay Singha, who has been a part of the show since a long time, will be seen in a new avatar with the upcoming fifteenth season of "Roadies".