WHOA ! MTV VJ Rannvijay to play policeman in new web series

Actor-anchor Rannvijay Singha will be seen as a tough police officer in a new web-series titled "Kaushiki" on Viu."Not a stranger to the digital space, the 'Roadies' veteran will be adding a layer of mystery and excitement by portraying the role of a tough cop on the show," a statement said.The show is described as a gripping thriller about how things go horribly wrong between a group of friends, and how their relationship is tested thereafter.Its shoot is already on in full swing.Rannvijay rose to popularity after winning the first season of MTV Roadies. He then started hosting the ensuing seasons of the show.He is currently seen promoting his new reality show MTV Troll Police.Having shown his magic in MTV Splitsvilla and Roadies, Rannvijay also ventured out in Bollywood and did films like London Dreams, Action Replay and Mod. Rannvijay has a huge fanbase amongst the youth in particular.