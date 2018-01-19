WHOA! Meet Adaa Khan’s NEW HERO







: TV actress Adaa Khan’s popularity has definitely reached new heights after her successful role in Colors TV show ‘Naagin’ and ‘Naagin 2’. Now that Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring in the new cast of Naagin 3, Adaa Khan is too all set for a comeback but with another show.This is good news for the Adaa Khan fans. Adaa will be seen in a short film but this time she will be romancing her friend Shashank Vyas.TV actor Shashak Vyas who is known for his role in Balika Vadhu is the new hero of Adaa Khan.As per news in Bollywood life.com, “Shashank Vyas and Adaa Khan will be soon seen together in a short film titled, 'Ek Mulaqat'. The friends are thrilled to be part of the Manav Bhinder directorial.”Talking about this Shashank said, “This is the first time that I am working with Adaa. It is very comfortable. We know each other well so it is easier to work together. She is hardworking and talented.”Adaa said, “Shanky and I are the closest of friends. We have a great chemistry and understand each other well. That helps a lot as an actor, when you share a rapport with a co-star, the chemistry and equation can be seen on the screen and shoots are always fun.”Adaa Khan rose to fame with Star Plus show ‘Behenein’ and Life Ok show ‘Amrit Manthan’. She was last seen in ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’.