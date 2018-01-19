WHOA! Meet Adaa Khan’s NEW HERO

This is good news for the Adaa Khan fans. Adaa will be seen in a short film but this time she will be romancing her friend Shashank Vyas.
TV actor Shashak Vyas who is known for his role in Balika Vadhu is the new hero of Adaa Khan.
As per news in Bollywood life.com, “Shashank Vyas and Adaa Khan will be soon seen together in a short film titled, 'Ek Mulaqat'. The friends are thrilled to be part of the Manav Bhinder directorial.”
Talking about this Shashank said, “This is the first time that I am working with Adaa. It is very comfortable. We know each other well so it is easier to work together. She is hardworking and talented.”
Adaa said, “Shanky and I are the closest of friends. We have a great chemistry and understand each other well. That helps a lot as an actor, when you share a rapport with a co-star, the chemistry and equation can be seen on the screen and shoots are always fun.”
First look of my Next Short Film Ek Mulaqat ... Directed & Produced by yours truly 😇🙏 Starring 2 of my closest friends @adaakhann @ishashankvyas Adaa Khan and Shashank Vyas 😃😃 Golden Lotus Film Presents Produced by Manav Bhinder and Aarti Shrivastva @aarti0604 Directed by Manav Bhinder Coming out very soon 😃😃 Thank You Universe 😇 Thank You God 😇🙏 #ekmulaqat #goldenlotusfilms #shortfilm
Adaa Khan rose to fame with Star Plus show ‘Behenein’ and Life Ok show ‘Amrit Manthan’. She was last seen in ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’.