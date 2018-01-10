WHOA ! This actor to REPLACE Rithvik Dhanjani as Super Dancer host

In a good news for the fans of Sony TV’s dance reality show Super Dancer, its Chapter 2 has got an extension.Not only this, the next good news is for the fans of Jay Bhanushali. Yes, Jay Bhanushali has reportedly been roped in for hosting the Chapter 2 of the reality show.The show was formerly hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani but he can no longer continue with it. The show has got an extension recently but Rithvik had already given dates for India’s Next Superstars.The makers therefore have decided to rope in the Hate Story 2 actor Jay Bhanushali.After Salman Khan’s episode in The Voice India Kids received a welcoming response from audience the makers have decided to hang on to Jay for the hosting.Jay has previously hosted shows like Dance India Dance, Dance India Dance Lil Masters and The Voice India Kids.