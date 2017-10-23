WHOA! Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are ENGAGED!









Thik bethik na vebe balobashi doujonae...... @iam_ejf @shaheernsheikh #krpkab #Devakshi



A post shared by SHARICA (@thodi_si_teri_zimmedari) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

A post shared by SHARICA (@thodi_si_teri_zimmedari) on







Jo tu mera humdard hai suhana har dard hai...😍😍@iam_ejf @shaheernsheikh #devakshi❤

A post shared by Different shades of love💜💙💚💛❤ (@iam_wasifa) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT













To the world you might be just one person.. but to me you are the world❤ #devakshi#sharica#devsonakshi



A post shared by Devakshi 💙💙 (@__devakshi_) on Oct 22, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

A post shared by Devakshi 💙💙 (@__devakshi_) on







The super team#throwback #supergirl#superhero#supercars#bmw#bmwlovers#devakshi❤

A post shared by Devakshi 💙💙 (@__devakshi_) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:33am PDT





: All the ardent fans of Sony Entertainment Television are on cloud nine and the reason for their happiness is that one of their most favorite TV couple has got engaged.TV actress Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Sonakshi in the ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ never accepted her intimate relationship with co-star Shaheer Sheikh. But who knew that lovebirds would take their relationship to another level.As per the recent report on various media portals, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes have got engaged. According to news in an entertainment portal, “Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandez have secretly got engaged. Yes, as per rumours the engagement happened in Bandra at her residence a few days ago. Only family members and friends were called for the function.”As per the source of the portal, “Supriya Pilgaonkar too was present at the ceremony as the two are quite close to her.”But talking to Spotboye.com, Erica denied the rumours and said, “It's not true, just a rumour.”Well, that breaks the heart of Erica and Shaheer fans.Shaheer Sheikh aka Dev met Sonakshi on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.